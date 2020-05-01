NC starts releasing zip code level data on coronavirus cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started releasing zip code level data of the number of coronavirus cases for the first time Friday.
According to the map, a white color on a zip code indicates no coronavirus cases, while the color blue gets darker in shade with an increased number of cases.
As you look at the zip code data in southeastern North Carolina, the darker blue areas are in harder hit Columbus County, with many cases in the Tabor City and Whiteville area zip codes. In Wilmington, the 28412 zip code has the darkest shade of blue. The data indicates total number of cases and deaths by each zip code.
The state does warn the zip code data may change once residency is verified during this process.
