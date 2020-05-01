More charges filed against suspects in vicious Leland assault, robbery

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has filed additional charges against three of the four suspects accused in a vicious assault and robbery that left the victim with serious injuries.
According to a news release, Alquan Depree Mosley, 30, Alexander Allen Cain, 23, and Cassidie Faith Scott, 18, were additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit common law robbery, and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.
Scott was also charged with one count of common law robbery.
Police say the victim was assaulted at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday, and was left with a broken orbital socket, a fractured jaw, and had several teeth knocked out.
The four suspects are accused of taking the victim’s car, wallet, and a pair of boots.
Leland police added that they are aware of a video being shared on Facebook that apparently shows the alleged assault.
“The video is graphic and criminal in nature. Steps have been taken to have the video removed from Facebook,” said Police Chief Brad Shirley.
Mosely, Cain, and Trinity Leigh Clemmons were arrested the Tuesday after the assault, while Scott was arrested on Wednesday.
All four remain in the Brunswick County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.