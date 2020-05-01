Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The premier Cup Series will then race three more times in a 10-day span, with one more at Darlington and then two at the track outside Charlotte, North Carolina. NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.
UNDATED (AP) — Wake Forest has hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach. The announcement Thursday follows a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning. Forbes went 130-43 in five seasons at ETSU with two Southern Conference Tournament championships. That included a 30-win season last year, along with the league tournament title before the NCAA Tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Forbes inherits a Wake Forest program with two winning seasons and one NCAA bid in the past decade.