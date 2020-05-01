Foster care need may spike after COVID-19

“While its not a crisis for us yet, I think the crisis is going to come when all these kids start going back to school, start getting back into the community," said Katie Dishman with the Children’s Home Society of Nc. "There’s going to be this overwhelming need, more than I think we’ve ever seen once things get back to kind of normal because that’s when all the referrals are going to come in to CPS, that’s when all these kids are going to come back with stories or issues or struggles and that’s going to get reported and those kids are going to come into foster care then.”