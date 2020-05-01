Fishing returns, some parking lots to open next week in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach will loosen the reins a little bit on public restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic starting Monday.
A release from the town indicates that fishing will be allowed on the municipal beach strand starting Monday. That’s the same day the town will also open up some of its parking lots for the public. The locations of those lots will be announced at the beginning of the week.
On Monday, the town opened up beach accesses, but restricted parking options in an effort to limit out of town visitors.
