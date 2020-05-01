First Alert Forecast: great first weekend of May ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Nice to see you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Friday afternoon and first day of May. It features a near-perfect spring weather for all your socially-distanced weekend activities…
Friday: Enjoy sun, clouds, and just a low chance for a shower. West breezes will add a cool flavor to the day as high temperatures themselves – 60s to near 70 – are a few degrees below average for early May.
Friday night: You might throw open the windows for clear, settled, cool, crisp “sleeping weather” conditions. Expect temperatures to slip to late-night lows mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy mostly sunny days with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s and a pleasant night in between. Think: water and sunscreen if you are going to work or play hard outside!
Next week: After another very warm and mainly dry Monday, we’ll see a gradual cool down for the rest of the week along with the return of isolated showers and storms.
Wilmington had twice its average rain in April – 5.6 inches – which makes dry May days extra-nice. Note, in your seven-day forecast, the next best chance for storms to pay attention to is early to middle next week.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.