Dozens of coronavirus cases now reported at Smithfield Foods

Robeson County Health Department spokesperson Emily Jones confirms 46 of its residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 work at the Smithfield Foods plant. The Columbus County Health Department confirmed seven of its positive cases in that county involved Smithfield workers. This news is on top of at least one case involving a citizen of Bladen County, where the Smithfield Foods plant operates. The health department in Bladen County confirmed positive reports of coronavirus a couple weeks ago.