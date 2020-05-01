Columbus Co. homeowner justified in deadly shooting of intruder, District Attorney’s Office rules

“Despite the face that Mr. Green was violating the law at the time of his death, it is certainly a tragic outcome that he was shot and killed,” said District Attorney Jon David. “The District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s office would strongly encourage our citizens to call law enforcement for assistance when possible rather than resort to self-help. Yet, in analyzing the situation before us, we are left to determine whether a crime has occurred, not whether the preferred procedure was utilized. In this case, the law protects [the homeowner’s] decision to use deadly force on his property when he felt threatened by the crime which was occurring in his presence.”