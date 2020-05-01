After watching a news story about the need at food banks, sixth grader organizes food donation drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harper Sellers, 12, will donate a large haul of food and toiletries to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, after organizing a donation drive in her neighborhood.
The sixth grader made and distributed flyers in the Treybrooke community.
“She has gotten an overwhelming response from neighbors that she has never met!” wrote Harper’s grandmother, Holly, who shared photos of the donations with us via See It, Snap It, Send It.
Sellers is a huge fan of The Ellen Show and believes in the “Be Kind” to others mantra. She was inspired by stories she saw on WECT News about people turning to the Food Bank for help during this difficult time.
“I actually saw on WECT that there have been food banks that that needed food so I decided I was going to help,” she said.
She said she was surprised by the response from her neighbors.
“I didn’t think it was gonna be this big,” she said. “It’s so crazy.”
She will drop off her haul at the Food Bank of CENC Saturday.
She said while out collecting, she wore a mask and washed her hands a lot to stay safe.
