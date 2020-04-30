Wake Forest turns to ETSU’s Forbes as men’s basketball coach

Wake Forest has hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach.
The announcement Thursday follows a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning.
Forbes went 130-43 in five seasons at ETSU with two Southern Conference Tournament championships.
That included a 30-win season last year, along with the league tournament title before the NCAA Tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Forbes inherits a Wake Forest program with two winning seasons and one NCAA bid in the past decade.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved