Wake Forest turns to ETSU’s Forbes as men’s basketball coach
Wake Forest Basketball 2 (Source: Wimberly, Nate)
April 30, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 5:51 PM

Wake Forest has hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach.

The announcement Thursday follows a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning.

Forbes went 130-43 in five seasons at ETSU with two Southern Conference Tournament championships.

That included a 30-win season last year, along with the league tournament title before the NCAA Tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Forbes inherits a Wake Forest program with two winning seasons and one NCAA bid in the past decade.

