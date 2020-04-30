Tabor City assisted living facility says it has had 40 positive COVID-19 cases

“I know many from the outside looking in will have questions about our efforts, and many people will wonder if we did everything we could to keep this out - my answer to them is simply - Yes, we tried, we all tried really hard - no one wants this for their family - these residents and our co-workers are our family,” the Tabor Commons post states. “So we also ask for kindness and understanding as these are times like none of us have ever seen and there are a lot of things unfortunately outside of our control.”