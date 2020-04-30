Syneos Health: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $33.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.
The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.
Syneos Health shares have fallen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.
