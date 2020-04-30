’The pressures of the crisis are just unprecedented’: As coronavirus takes toll on physicians, hospitals look to help

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When the news broke that a prominent emergency room physician working on the front lines of the coronavirus fight in New York City had taken her own life, it didn’t come as a shock to Dr. Tom Jenike.
“The stories that we’re hearing now are devastating and unfortunate, and they are not surprising,” he said.
Jenike is a senior vice president and the chief wellbeing officer at Novant Health, but he is also a family care physician himself, so he knows the mental toll a career in the medical field can take on someone.
Studies over the last several decades have shown physicians face a rate of suicide nearly double that of people in other lines of work — even before a global pandemic stretched the healthcare field to its limits.
“So, this is not a new problem," he said, but added: "Just the pressures of the crisis are just unprecedented, so everything that we’ve already had is just amped up to a large degree.”
The family of the New York physician directly attributed her death to her work fighting the coronavirus, telling the TODAY show the young doctor was “overcome by a grim combination of events" that included not only contracting COVID-19 herself, but working consistent 12-hour shifts in the hardest hit area in the U.S.
Jenike said the usual contributors to the anxiety and depression experienced by physicians — long hours, challenging work conditions and painful conversations with patients and families — have been exacerbated by the work required to fight the virus, even in places less hard-hit than New York, particularly because so much is unclear about how it is affecting the human body.
“There’s multi factors of that. Number one is just, I think, the unknown of it all,” he said. “So, as clinicians, part of the thing that drives us is to make people better, and when we don’t feel like we have the resources to do that or the answers to do that, inside, that hurts.”
He said he knows the feeling all to well.
“As a physician, I know when I don’t, I can’t help someone, there’s not a worse feeling in the world. So that drives up some anxiety and worry,” he said.
Jenike said there is also a barrier to communication that would otherwise help when treating patients in such dire straits.
“We can’t really communicate very well with the patient’s family, which is a really tough challenge and that that hurts us not being able to really connect with the patient and the patient’s family,” he said. “[And] the sickest of our patients, obviously, we can’t communicate with because they are in the ICU and oftentimes non conscious.”
With high patient volumes, he said there is a compounding effect.
“The ideal state would be that you can provide a whole bunch of your caring and your heart to patients and their families, and then be able to turn that off and move on to the next case, [but] when it’s case, after case, after case, that builds up, and there’s really no way to release that.” he said. “And you really don’t want to bring that home to your families. So oftentimes that just gets swallowed down, and then starts to build up.”
Beyond the frustration of fighting the unknown and losing patients to the aggressive disease, Jenike said physicians are concerned about the risk of transmission — not to themselves, but to the ones they love.
“How do we protect the people that we live with and care so much about when we’re going and exposing ourselves? And then bringing that back home?”
There have been instances across the country where physicians have isolated themselves to avoid transmitting the virus to their families, further adding to the isolation many may be feeling.
Novant has implemented a “taskforce” in addition to their existing support systems, Jenike said, to focus on providing help to those on the front lines.
“One of the things I think at Novant that we’ve always prescribed by is that we really can’t take care of the patients the way we want to, we can’t be world class at caring for our people, unless we are world class and caring for each other,” he said.
In addition to counseling and anonymous support services, he explained they are trying to reach out to physicians and medical staff regularly to check in on their mental health.
At New Hanover Regional Medical Center, a spokesperson described a similar effort.
“NHRMC remains committed to offering support for its employees and providers. We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic requires healthcare workers to adapt to rapid changes, and that during this time they may feel a range of emotions, including stress, fear and anxiety,” a spokesperson said in an email. “NHRMC has established a special team to focus on ensuring resources are available to support our team’s mental, physical, social and spiritual resilience.”
Jenike said supporting physicians, and encouraging them to seek that support, is the same message as that of in-flight oxygen masks.
“We’re really building a community that fosters that culture,” he said, “and we know that we can’t have a high performing organization if we don’t take care of ourselves first.”
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
