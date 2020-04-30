Owner of Causeway Cafe passes away

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dave Monaghan, who owned and operated Causeway Café for nearly 32 year, has passed away, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday morning.
“It is with deep sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of Dave’s passing today,” the restaurant’s post said. “He was a beloved father, husband, and friend. He will be greatly missed. We will announce service plans at a future date.”
After more than three decades of serving meals, the Wrightsville Beach restaurant closed its doors for good in 2018 when Monaghan retired.
“Everyday I have a lot of fun with my customers and I always have," Monaghan said at the time. “I look forward to that and I talk to some of the people who come in real early but then when it cranks up I have a good time with all the customers. I walk around constantly, I sit down with some of them and talk, make sure everything is good.”
