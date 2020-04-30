New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in multiple cases

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people it says are connected to separate cases it is investigating. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | April 30, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 9:18 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people it says are connected to separate cases it is investigating.

Larceny case

Officials say the man pictured below is connected to a larceny case which took place at the Lowe’s Home Improvement at 5110 S. College Road on April 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jasper at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

False pretense case

Officials say the man pictured below is connected to a false pretense incident which took place April 4 at the Hanover Ace Hardware located at 3508 N. Kerr Ave. on April 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jasper at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

Larceny case

Officials say the woman pictured below is connected to a larceny incident which took place Feb. 4 the Mini Mart located at 1722 N. Kerr Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jasper at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

