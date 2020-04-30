NCDMV adds contactless payment options at license plate agencies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) now accepts contactless credit and debit cards at all license plate locations in the state.
Contactless payment is only available to customers with the newer bank cards that include the contactless symbol or to people with digital payment accounts on their smartphones.
Instead of sliding or inserting the card in the terminal, customers tap their card or smartphone on the card reader device to confirm the charge.
In the future, the NCDMV will extend contactless payment options to driver license offices.
All other payment options, including cash, checks, money orders, credit and debit cards, are still being accepted.
