NC Air Force Base to honor COVID-19 responders with flyover Friday

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. (WECT) - Some North Carolina residents will likely be able catch a special tribute to COVID-19 responders Friday by looking up at the sky.
F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing will do a regional flyover to show appreciation and support for Eastern North Carolina medical professionals and first responders.
The flyover is Seymour Johnson’s salute to the medical professionals, essential-business employees, emergency responders and all American heroes on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, and also represents a symbol of unity for Eastern North Carolina.
Most residents will be able to see the tribute safely from their own neighborhoods.
Citizens are asked to refrain from traveling to the physical locations of the flyovers, as this may hinder emergency vehicles from safely traveling to hospitals in those areas.
Here’s a look at the flight path and when you can expect to see the tribute:
