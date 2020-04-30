NASCAR to officially return without fans, four May races in Charlotte including Coca-Cola 600

“As one of the first races back on television, the Coca-Cola 600 will be part of America’s broadcast coming-out party for live, major-league sports competition. Sports fans around the world need this - a return to some sense of normalcy with live sports on TV - and NASCAR is uniquely positioned to deliver it from a competition standpoint," Smith added. “Like our fans, we are disappointed that they cannot join us at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the race, but we understand these are unprecedented circumstances dictated by what’s best for the health and safety of the general public.”