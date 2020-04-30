Little boxes of joy for workers on the front line dealing with COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It started when Airlie Moon owner, Julie Robinson put together boxes with self-care products, quotes of encouragement, candles, and other little luxuries at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Late Robinson and her friend Robin Grathwol came up with the idea of giving “Little Boxes of Joy” to healthcare workers, essential workers, and others on the front line dealing with COVID-19.
They have already given away 150 boxes and are putting the final touches on 400 more.
“They're all self-care little luxuries,” said Robinson. “It's a soap, it's a hand cream, it's a candle. It's our Airlie Moon matches, an inspirational quote. It's just a little luxury.”
To go along with the self-care items each box includes gift cards to local businesses.
“I wanted this go two-fold,” said Robinson. “Supporting our healthcare heroes and supporting our local businesses. So, we reached out to a few small businesses.”
“The immediate response was that they (the businesses) thought we wanted them to donate it,” added co-founder Robin Grathwol. “They were willing to donate gift certificates. But we said no we are not trying to get donations from you we are trying to support you.”
Each worker that received a box was very grateful for the gift.
“They were in tears it meant so much,” said Grathwol.
