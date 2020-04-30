First Alert Forecast: storms ending and nicer weather ahead. . .

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms are in the process of exiting southeast North Carolina with partial clearing and breezy conditions for the rest of your Thursday. Look for a gorgeous stretch of weather Friday into Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm from near 70 tomorrow to the 80s on Sunday. Monday highs soar into the mid 80s as spotty shower and storm chances return. Look for cooler weather Tuesday and our next spring storm with higher rain and storm chances Wednesday. And remember: your WECT Weather App forecast is good for a full ten days for any location!