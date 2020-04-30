First Alert Forecast: brief but strong storm threat Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Thanks for staying weather-aware this Thursday as a dynamic storm front slices through the Cape Fear Region. One or two lines of heavy, gusty showers and locally strong storms are likely to visit through early afternoon. Localized poor-drainage flooding and damaging winds are among the threats, so please make sure your WECT Weather App is in a position to alert you in case of any severe weather bulletins.
Since this storm front will be a quick-mover, partial clearing is probable by the late afternoon hours of Thursday. And that will launch a period of lower or even zero rain chances for the first several days of May! See details on that, plus a warming weekend temperature trend, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App forecast is good for a full ten days for any location!
