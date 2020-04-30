Donations from the community fuel second wave of Re-3 grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Re-3 grant program, established by Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) and the Longleaf Foundation, has received over $90,000 in donations to date.
Since the program was launched on April 6, 30 small businesses have received $3,000 each to re-stock, re-open and re-cover from the effects of the pandemic.
“This grant has come at an absolutely crucial time for my business,” said Peggy Mahan, owner of Occasions…Just Write. “The Re-3 grant has provided a much-needed lifeline and we are grateful. Thank you to all the supporters of Downtown,” she added.
To date, the grants have been fueled by donations from local businesses and individuals.
Another $20,000 in pledges have been received and future grant awards will be made to businesses in the original pool of 148 applicants.
The Re-3 program was developed and launched in response to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on local businesses downtown.
Businesses or individuals interested in donating to the Re-3 grant program can still do so by visiting the WDI website or by calling 910.763.7349.
A complete list of all grant recipients and donors can be seen here.
