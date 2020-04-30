COVID-19 testing site closed temporarily

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After successfully opening a drive-through testing site Wednesday, New Hanover County has temporarily closed today, April 30, because of inclement weather.
Heavy rain and strong winds this morning led to the call to temporarily suspend the outdoor operation where people who have been pre-screened can be tested for COVID-19.
According to a tweet from New Hanover County, all today’s appointments will be rescheduled, or a mobile team will follow up.
Residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can still call the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800 to be screened by a public health nurse.
Under normal conditions, individuals who meet the criteria are then referred to the county’s drive-through for testing.
At the facility, healthcare workers process the paperwork and provide masks.
The site allows for both walk-ups and drive-thru visits.
