Bladenboro man accused of fatally shooting woman during domestic dispute in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man has been charged with murder after he fatally shot a woman during a domestic dispute earlier this week, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release states that deputies responded to the 10,000 block of James B. White Hwy South in the Williams Township community on Tuesday after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance.
When officers arrived they found the body of a deceased woman, identified as Monalisa McMillian, 19, of Whiteville, near the roadway.
Investigators said that McMillian was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 28-year-old William Jocoby Singletary. A domestic dispute broke out between the two, and Singletary allegedly shot and killed McMillian. She reportedly sustained other, unspecified trauma as a result of the altercation.
Singletary was interviewed and eventually arrested and charged with murder. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.
He was booked into jail under no bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629 or Detective Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.
