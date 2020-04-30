Another coronavirus case linked to Smithfield Foods facility

It’s at least the third known case of coronavirus connected to the world’s largest pork processing plant, which operates in Tar Heel in Bladen County. The company has remained quiet about the number of coronavirus cases at its facility, saying they are respecting employee privacy. Originally, health officials in Bladen County announced there were positive reports of coronavirus at the plant, but those officials have not answered specific follow up questions about the nature of those reports and exact number of cases. The description of an “outbreak” is the strongest language to date of what is happening inside one of the area’s largest employers. Employees have expressed concern about going to work during this time.