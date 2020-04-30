American Airlines to require face masks for all passengers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Airlines, the major carrier for flights out of Wilmington International Airport, plans to require all passengers to wear face masks on board aircraft starting May 11th.
It’s the latest effort for the carrier to eliminate risk of coronavirus among customers and staff. Flight attendants will start wearing masks May 1st. In addition, American Airlines will hand out sanitizing wipes and coverings for customers during this time period as supplies are available.
American Airlines operates several flights out of Wilmington, including routes to Charlotte, Boston, Chicago, New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Dallas Fort Worth.
The CDC has recommended simple face coverings as an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, for which there is no current vaccine. Extremely young passengers and those with conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask will be exempt.
