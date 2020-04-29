Wilmington Sharks schedule July 1 opening day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks hope to be playing baseball this summer.
The Sharks and the Coastal Plain League announcing Wednesday that they have delayed the start of the season until July 1.
The league is closely monitoring the COVID-19 announcements of the Federal, State, and Local authorities.
“Thankfully we have time to continue to explore the situation, and our team is eager to make baseball a reality this summer,” said Sharks General Manager Carson Bowen in a news release.
The Sharks adjusted schedule will have 21 home and 21 road games starting July 1 and ending August 15.
