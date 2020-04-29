Wilmington group organizes t-shirt fundraiser to help struggling restaurants due to pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington group has started a t-shirt fundraiser to help local restaurants closed to dine-in customers for over a month.
Tom Clifford, owner of Without Limits and one of the organizers says 100 percent of the sales will go to a general fund to be evenly distributed to Wilmington restaurant owners who sign up for assistance.
“They just need to be in New Hanover County and have a beverage or food license,”Clifford says. “Bud Light and Adams Beverage are paying for all of the shirts, so there is very little overhead except shipping.”
Clifford says they sold 100 t-shirts on Tuesday which was the first day of sales.
The group is looking at a May 15 deadline but if there's momentum in sales, Clifford says they will likely continue the fundraiser through the end of the month.
Governor Roy Cooper laid out a three-phase plan to reopen the economy. Phase two of that plan will lift the “stay at home” order, allowing restaurants to open for dine-in services with limited seating initially, but that could take several weeks.
“We just want to get the message out there that we want to help them,” Clifford says. “It would be super fun to have our community rockin’ these tees and then write some checks to these restaurants to help them out when they get back to business.”
