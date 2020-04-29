UNCW, other UNC schools expected to open back up by fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The interim president of the UNC System, Bill Roper, said Wednesday he expects all UNC system institutions will be open again by fall of this year.
Roper released a statement that suggests the trends are moving in favor of open campuses later this year.
“We are optimistically seeing indications of improvement and hopeful that this will continue. But these trends will continue only if we stay focused and diligent, which we must and will do. North Carolina will likely have improved capacity for tracking student exposure and greater access to the tools, materials, and supplies that can help minimize the virus’s threat. I expect to reopen our campuses for the Fall 2020 Semester and look forward to welcoming our faculty and students back to their classrooms and labs this fall. To do so, we are working closely with our chancellors to chart a course forward,” Interim UNC System President Bill Roper said.
Roper said chancellors will have flexibility to figure out what steps to make locally to protect folks on campus. Those steps could include staggered or shortened calendars and a reduction in the number of students in campus housing and in clasrooms.
“I anticipate that operations at each institution will not be the “normal” we were all used to prior to COVID-19. But, working together, we will all eventually see our 17 campuses once again operating at full capacity, serving as North Carolina’s most vital hubs for teaching, research, and service. I am confident that they will be more vibrant and more critical to our state than ever before,” Roper said in a published statement.
