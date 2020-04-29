Sonic Automotive: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $199.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $4.68. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 40 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.
The auto dealer posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period.
Sonic Automotive shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5.5% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAH