Restaurants, breweries wonder what’s next for their business once NHC restrictions expire

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Now that New Hanover County leaders are lifting local stay at home restrictions, restaurants can now offer takeout along with curbside and delivery.
“Just by opening the doors and saying ‘okay, social distance, here’s your food. Have a wonderful day.’ That’s going to make it more streamlined and a little bit more regular," said Yanni Papanikolaou. "And customers love that. They love the feeling of certainty.”
Yanni Papanikolaou’s family owns The Greeks. There are two locations in Wilmington, but since Governor Cooper put restrictions in place that shutdown restaurant dining rooms, Papanikolaou has had to make some tough decisions.
“It’s horrible,” said Papanikolaou. “We cannot work at the designated hours. We have to keep changing the way we operate which then creates uncertainty from the customers.”
The Greeks on Oleander and College is still open, but Papanikolaou had to furlough some employees, change hours, and even completely shutdown some days.
“It’s a very unstable situation right now," said Papanikolaou. “Financially, we’re very, very concerned.”
Papanikolaou hopes getting more foot traffic into his restaurant will help keep the business above water, now that NHC has decided to lift restrictions.
Don Weber co-owns Waterman’s Brewing in Wrightsville Beach and like Papanikolaou, he says it’s been a tough couple of weeks trying to figure out how to run business during a global pandemic.
“The sooner we open and people regain the confidence to come out and dine, that’s what we really need," said Weber.
But unlike Papanikolaou, Weber doesn’t think New Hanover County lifting their restrictions on restaurant takeout will change much for his business.
“I doubt if that’ll make much of a difference," said Weber. "I think it’s going to be back when we get to phase two when folks can come in actually sit is when we’ll see an increase in business.”
With no exact date for when restaurants can reopen their dining rooms, it’s still a very scary situation for owners like Papanikolaou who want nothing more than to serve the community.
“The only thing we can do right now is just wait it out until, you know, everything is back to semi-normal. We’re here to put out good food and hopefully help the community a little bit.”
