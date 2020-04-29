Police investigate Wilmington shooting after victim shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a suspected shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a 21-year-old man showed up at the hospital shortly after police responded to a multiple-round Shotspotter alert near N. 30th Street.
No victims were at the scene, but the man at the hospital confirmed he had been shot in that area. The man suffered non-life threatening wounds and is expected to survive.
The person who dropped him off at the hospital left before police could arrive.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
