Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The limitations of travel insurance have been brought into stark relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
Would-be travelers are frustrated over denied claims for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
Plane tickets, vacation homes and other excursions are going uncovered even though some say they couldn’t have reached their destinations because of travel restrictions.
Basic travel insurance policies generally don’t cover pandemics or fears of getting sick.
And plans often have a very specific list of covered reasons for cancellation, such as losing a job or a terrorist attack. But many who purchased plans assumed that virus-related cancellations were covered.
Some say policies were difficult to understand.
