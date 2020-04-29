New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in counterfeit case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is connected to a counterfeit/obtaining property by false pretenses case at a bank.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the State Employees Credit Union on Sanders Road on March 11.
If you can identify this person, you are asked to contact Det. Guidi at 910-798-4261. You can submit information anonymously here.
