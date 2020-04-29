NCHSAA: No timetable set for return of high school sports

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The coronavirus forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 sports season.
After finishing two days of spring meetings on Wednesday the Board of Directors of the NCHSAA don’t know when sports will return.
Commissioner Que Tucker says that when sports return in the fall, they need to do so with fans.
“For any school that fields a football team to be faced with the prospect that they would be trying to have a fall football season or fall soccer season or fall volleyball season and then no fans are permitted to come in at all would be financially devastating,” said Tucker.
Football helps fund high school athletic departments, and while no fans isn’t an option, fewer could.
“I think I could imagine there could be a scenario where football is played but the numbers are limited,” said Tucker. “You're still allowed to have spectators, but the numbers are limited. Then there could be that opportunity to still generate some funds would it pay the bills totally perhaps not.”
If teams are unable to start the season on time, schools would need to play a condensed schedule. Because of venues moving the state title games isn’t an option.
“Beyond us trying to slide it deeper into December then that becomes problematic,” said Tucker. “So, that would still be our goal is that we would play our state championships the second weekend in December.”
