Medac Urgent Care now offering COVID-19 antibody testing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Medac Urgent Care centers are now offering antibody testing to those who believe they’ve had or been exposed to COVID-19.
The blood test detects the presence of antibodies after you’ve been sick.
It is NOT a test for those currently sick.
It can take 2-3 weeks after recovering for the body to produce antibodies, and that’ show long Dr. Martha Ljung advises you wait to seek a test to ensure you don’t get a false negative from being tested too early.
Medac staff will screen anyone who would like an antibody test to determine whether its appropriate.
While Dr. Ljung says most people don’t get the same strain of a virus twice, particularly in one season, the World Health Organization is clear that there is NOT enough research to say whether someone who has had coronavirus is immune from getting it again.
Dr. LJung says the knowledge is useful for individuals and for the CDC to track how widespread COVID may be.
“If they believe that they’ve had infection, and also it could be very helpful to employers for screening their employees to get back to work,” she said.
According to the CDC:
Antibody blood tests, also called antibody tests, check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, the test may not find antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections. Antibody tests should not be used as the only way to diagnose someone as being currently sick with COVID-19.
Antibody tests are slowly becoming available through healthcare providers.
With insurance, staff at Medac say the highest out-of-pocket cost is around $50. Without insurance, the test runs $120 and Medac offers a payment plan for those who use self-pay.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.