LIVE: Wilmington area leaders to address restrictions after county-imposed order expires today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders from Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach will hold a joint news conference on Wednesday to address restrictions that will remain in place in their respective municipalities after New Hanover County’s coronavirus-related restrictions order expires at 5 p.m.
The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. at Wilmington City Hall and can be viewed in this story and on WECT’s Facebook page.
New Hanover County commissioners announced last week they planned to let their restrictions declaration expire at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, after Governor Cooper extended his “stay-at-home” order to May 8.
Up to this point, municipalities within New Hanover County consented with the county’s order, which was stricter than the state’s in some respects, including the closures of hotels, motels and other short-term lodging.
Wrightsville Beach was the first municipality to reopen beach access to the public for exercise purposes, followed later by Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.
Despite reopening strand access, all three municipalities continued to keep public parking closed, a move some area lawyers viewed as unconstitutional.
