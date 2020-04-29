Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Popular SC beaches opt to stay closed amid outbreak concerns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s been more than a week since South Carolina beach towns were allowed to begin opening back up, but some are still opting to stay shuttered due to concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, officials on Sullivan’s Island voted to keep police checkpoints restricting non-residents from accessing the beach in place for another two weeks. A day earlier, Folly Beach City Council members voted to keep public access restrictions to the beach near Charleston in place until May 6, with plans to discuss the issue again later this week and “allow more data and study."
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISON RELEASES
Federal inmates battle mixed messages on home confinement
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons has begun releasing hundreds of inmates to home confinement in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus behind bars. But their methods are murky and contradictory, despite criteria from the attorney general on who is eligible. Advocates worry there’s a disparity. Wealthier inmates with access to high-priced lawyers, like convicted felons Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti, are walking out the door, while the poor remain behind bars. Family members of inmates who can’t afford lawyers to plead their cases to a judge worry they could die behind bars. About 1,100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at federal prisons across the U.S.
HOME INVASION-FIRE
Police search for man accused of binding teen, setting fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and binding a teenage girl before setting the place on fire. The Post and Courier says a police incident report released Monday shows authorities were called to a burning Charleston home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The documents allege the victim told police she was home alone when the suspect kicked a back door in, choked her, demanded money, then tied her up and set a blaze. The girl escaped and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they're still investigating and no suspects have been arrested.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Gov issues new emergency declaration as SC begins to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a new state of emergency for South Carolina, extending the circumstances that allow him to continue issuing executive orders he deems appropriate to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Emergency declaration orders must be renewed every 15 days. McMaster has said his goal is to have the South Carolina economy "humming" again by June. He has already begun to loosen the restrictions that have shuttered portions of the state’s business community for weeks. Last week, he said some businesses previously deemed nonessential — department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops — would be allowed to reopen their doors. An official stay-at-home order remains in place.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Weather service confirms tornado hit western South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina, in the northwestern part of the state. The EF-2 tornado reached its “peak intensity” of 115 mph. It created significant damage in Greenville County, with trees falling across roads and onto cars and power lines. Storms prompted tornado warnings Saturday night in several South Carolina counties. There were also reports of funnel clouds in Oconee and Pickens counties.
FATAL LAWNMOWER ACCIDENT
South Carolina coroner: Man died in lawnmower accident
OCONEE, S.C. (AP) — An official in South Carolina says a lawnmower flipped over near the edge of an embankment and pinned the man that was riding it, killing him. News outlets report 81-year-old David Bearden was found trapped underneath the mower on Friday night in Oconee County. The coroner says Bearden suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene. The death has been ruled an accident, and an autopsy will not be performed. The coroner says the accident likely happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday but Bearden wasn't found pinned until almost 10 p.m. when a friend came to check on him.