Juvenile airlifted to Chapel Hill after being struck by car while riding bike in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile is in a Chapel Hill hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Oak Island Tuesday afternoon.
According to Oak Island Police Chief W. L. Ingram, the accident happened on East Beach Drive around 4:30 p.m.
Ingram said the child was hit after he darted out in front of a car while on his bike. The child was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill.
His current condition is not known.
Ingram said no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
