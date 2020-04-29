Juvenile airlifted to Chapel Hill after being struck by car while riding bike in Oak Island

Juvenile airlifted to Chapel Hill after being struck by car while riding bike in Oak Island
Mother charged after infant found inside bag in church parking lot, deputies say (Source: WYFF)
By WECT Staff | April 29, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 12:18 PM

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile is in a Chapel Hill hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Oak Island Tuesday afternoon.

According to Oak Island Police Chief W. L. Ingram, the accident happened on East Beach Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Ingram said the child was hit after he darted out in front of a car while on his bike. The child was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill.

His current condition is not known.

Ingram said no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.