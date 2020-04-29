"I will persevere. I will be here when it’s said and done. I refuse not to be.“ Shop owners plan for potential re-opening of NC

For many business owners, in the Cape Fear Region, the new year begins May eighth. That’s the date, the restrictions could start to be lifted from Governor Roy Cooper’s stay at home order, in the state’s battle against COVID-19. The governor’s plan is to start modifying the stay at home order, to dissolve in three phases. Right now, it expires on May 8th, a week from Friday, but it could be extended if there are research and data setbacks in the trajectory of the virus.