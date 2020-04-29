Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina says NASCAR can hold the Coca-Cola 600 without fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May if health conditions do not deteriorate in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper says he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway. Cooper says he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year. NASCAR, like other sports, has been shutdown for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
YORK, S.C. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in South Carolina for resisting arrest and other offenses. Breeland, who is from Charlotte, was arrested in York County, just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Breeland was also charged with driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana or hash and driving without a license. Breeland had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl win over San Francisco two months ago.
UNDATED (AP) — It was bad enough that Max Homa has to wait at least seven months to make his debut in the Masters. He might have to wait two years to defend his title at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Homa says it stings to miss out on playing the Wells Fargo Championship this year. That's where he won for the first time on the PGA Tour. He even as his own locker in a special area for past champions. The tournament next year is to be played at the TPC Potomac in Maryland because Quail Hollow is hosting the Presidents Cup in 2021.
UNDATED (AP) — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool. Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic. The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The TYR Pro Swim Series also includes events in Knoxville, San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in the first half of 2021 _ all leading up to the Olympic trials and the Summer Games in Tokyo next summer.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents. The list includes running backs James Robinson and Tavien Feaster. Robinson or Feaster should have a decent shot at making the team’s 53-man roster because Jacksonville didn’t address the position in free agency or the NFL draft. Robinson ran for 4,444 yards and 44 touchdowns during four seasons at Illinois State. Feaster played three years at Clemson before transferring to South Carolina. He was the Gamecocks’ leading rusher last year, finishing with 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.