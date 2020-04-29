Health experts share message about COVID-19 in Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Health experts are hoping education will help slow the spread of coronavirus in Columbus County, which has the highest number of positive cases in southeastern North Carolina.
Health officials with Columbus Regional Hospital and the Columbus County Health Department are taking to the street to try and help slow the spread, by sharing information about best practices to keep yourself and your family healthy.
Whiteville resident Luther Watts said “I’ve seen people go in the restrooms in public places I never wash their hands, coming out you know it’s just, people are not taking it serious."
Columbus County’s COVID-19 death rate is nearly twice the average for the state.
"There’s nothing the hospital can do at this point as far as we can’t make you stay at home, said Mallory Freeman with Columbus Regional Healthcare System. "We can’t make you wear a mask. We can’t make you wash your hands. But we can certainly encourage it and we’re out trying to spread that word trying to get people to do their part to help the county and to help their fellow citizens.”
Staff will be out at places like Lowe’s Home Improvement, grocery stores and other places people should only be going for essentials over the next 2-3 weeks.
“We have a pretty high death rate," Freeman said. "We’re seeing more and more spread of COVID-19, so we’re truly trying to get out, stop the spread get people to have the information they need: wear your mask, stay home when you can. If you have to go out, wear the mask. Wash your hands. Avoid people... 6 feet... all of that from the CDC.”
“It’s real scary people won’t do what they’re told to do. This is the first time I’ve been out in over a month but I had to get essentials,” said Dolly Davis.
Freeman said, “We’re truly just trying to get the message across of how serious this is and how it can really affect somebody’s life, somebody’s family. Earlier today I had someone say ‘ah, I prefer Darwinism.’ You know, so we’re just trying to get across -- well you need to keep your family safe, you need to keep other people’s families safe. Do your part. Be a good citizen.”
