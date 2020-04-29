First Alert Forecast: strong storm system incoming…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and good Wednesday to you! The jewel of your First Alert Forecast is this coming weekend. With sun and warm temperatures, May will make a fine first impression!
But before we get there, a strong storm front is likely to sweep through Thursday, the final day of April. Here is what you can expect from it across the Cape Fear Region…
- Showers: A solid line of showers will approach Thursday morning and depart in the afternoon. Just about every backyard will get at an inch or more of of helpful spring rain.
- Storms: A few of the showers may organize into heavy lines, pop thunder, flash lightning, and enhance wind gusts. The large hail and tornado threat is low but not quite zero.
- Gusty winds: This will be yet another blustery April system. Even apart from storms, southerly and westerly winds may gust over 30 mph late Wednesday into early Friday.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, shown here, puts it all together. And remember, you can always grab a full ten-day forecast for any spot on your WECT Weather App!
