First Alert Forecast: strong storm system arrives for Thursday…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and good Wednesday afternoon to you! The jewel of your First Alert Forecast is this coming weekend. With sun and warm temperatures, May will make a fine first impression!
But before we get there, a strong storm front is likely to sweep through Thursday, the final day of April. Here is what you can expect from it across the Cape Fear Region…
- Showers: A solid line of showers will approach Thursday morning and depart in the afternoon. Just about every backyard will get at an inch or more of of helpful spring rain.
- Storms: A few of the showers may organize into heavy lines, pop thunder, flash lightning, and enhance wind gusts. The large hail and tornado threat is low but not quite zero.
- Gusty winds: This will be yet another blustery April system. Even apart from storms, southerly and westerly winds may gust over 30 mph late Wednesday into early Friday.
Expect a gorgeous stretch of weather Friday into the weekend. Highs will warm from near 70 Friday to lower 80s on Sunday. Highs may soar into the middle 80s Monday with spotty showers and storms back in the mix.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, shown here, puts it all together. And remember, you can always grab a full ten-day forecast for any spot on your WECT Weather App!
