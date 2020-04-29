Enterprise lays off more than 200 employees in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Enterprise announced a permanent layoff of 233 employees in Wilmington on April 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter sent to the N.C. Department of Commerce and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo last week, Enterprise Holdings Group Generalist Manager Kaniche Bennett stated that the company originally believed the downturn in business due to the pandemic would only last about a month.
“However, in light of the recent extension of applicable governmental shutdown orders, intervening and extended federal and CDC guidance regarding social distancing, and additional data and analysis revealing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Enterprise’s financial condition, Enterprise has realized that additional action is necessary,” the letter states. “Such additional action includes permanent terminations of employees, including of some employees who had previously been placed on temporary layoff.”
The notice later states that “at this time, this mass layoff is expected to be permanent.”
The company also laid off 271 employees in Mecklenburg County, 239 in Wake County and 141 in Guildford County.
