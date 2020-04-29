Columbus County reports significant spike in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department reported a significant spike in coronavirus cases Wednesday, along with the 9th reported death of a citizen.
38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today, lifting the total of cases in the southeastern North Carolina community to 141. 27 of the new cases are connected to living facilities in the area. In terms of tracing the origin of the other cases, health officials say three cases are connected to other known positive cases, four are related to a large family gathering, two are through community transmission and two other cases are still being investigated.
The 9th death related to COVID-19 in Columbus County happened today in a local hospital. This was one of the previously identified cases for the area.
Health officials say they will have more information on recoveries in the area next week.
