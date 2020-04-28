Wilmington start-ups awarded NC IDEA grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local businesses, MyKInfo and Survei, were among the sixteen winners of the NC IDEA MICRO grants recently awarded to young companies to advance their project ideas.
NC IDEA is a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina.
This is the fourth cycle of these project-based grants and the NC IDEA Foundation awarded $160,000 to sixteen North Carolina start-ups.
“Working with these young companies, we hope to support their entrepreneurial ambition, which will be desperately needed to rebuild our economy,” said Thom Ruhe, President and CEO of NC IDEA.
Another Wilmington company, Electronic Lab Logs, was also selected as a finalist for the $50,000 NC IDEA SEED grant.
After virtual presentations by the finalists, winners will be announced in early May.
