What changes when New Hanover Co. stay-at-home order expires?

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s stay-at-home order expires Wednesday, but the state order remains in effect, and many municipalities still have their own emergency orders in place. If you’re confused about what changes, for practical purposes, when New Hanover County’s order expires, you are not alone. Here’s a quick reference:
Restaurants can resume offering carry-out services. Under previous restrictions, they had to serve customers through curbside or delivery, but residents will now be allowed to walk inside of a restaurant to pick up their orders. Dine-in service is still prohibited by the state order.
Airlie Gardens, The Arboretum, county basketball and volleyball courts will be open, but social distancing is still required and groups of more than ten people are not allowed to congregate. While Airlie Gardens will be open April 30 at 9 a.m., the summer concert series has been amended. The May 15 concert has been canceled, and June concert dates are now listed as tentative.
Hotels, motels, and short-term rentals in the unincorporated areas of the county are allowed to resume operations Thursday, but dine-in services at their on-site restaurants are still prohibited.
While the county is no longer regulating access to beaches, several local beach towns are. Most are allowing visitors to exercise on the beach, but they cannot lounge or use public parking spaces. Several beach towns have announced they are still limiting short-term rentals, but will reevaluate those policies May 8.
The city of Wilmington, the town of Wrightsville Beach, the town of Carolina Beach and the town of Kure Beach will make a joint announcement Wednesday, April 29 at 11 a.m. regarding restrictions that will remain in place after the New Hanover County declaration expires.
Governor Cooper hopes to reopen many state businesses in phases, beginning May 8, if COVID-19 cases are consistently trending downward at that point in time.
Under the Governor’s order, fitness centers, hair salons, nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors, and other close-contact businesses must remain closed for the time being. Those type of businesses may be allowed to reopen, and dine-in service allowed to resume at restaurants as early as May 23, assuming we are able to enter phase one on May 8, and the virus continues to be well-contained.
Local and state officials continue to encourage people to stay home if they can, and to practice good hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
