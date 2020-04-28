TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple bridge openings scheduled for today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and Isabel Holmes Bridge both are expected to open multiple times for vessels Tuesday, April 28.
According to the bridge tenders, the Isabel Holmes Bridge is scheduled to open at approximately 9:30 a.m. while the Cape Fear Memorial is expected to open at 9:45 a.m.
The Cape Fear Memorial also is expected to open again at about 10:45 a.m. with the Isabel Holmes Bridge to open at approximately 11 a.m.
Keep in mind these times are tentative and can change with little notice.
