Three arrested in connection to assault, car theft in Leland

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have been charged in connection to the theft of a vehicle and an assault that left the victim with severe injuries, according to the Leland Police Depart.
Detectives with the Leland Police Department have arrested Alquan Depree Mosley, Alexander Allen Cain and Trinity Leigh Clemmons.
Police say the victim was assaulted at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday. According to arrest warrants, Mosley and Cain are accused of assaulting the man, leaving him with a fractured orbital socket, a fractured jaw and has several teeth knocked out.
Warrants state that a car, a pair of boots and a wallet were taken from the victim, who was an acquaintance of at least one of the suspects.
Mosley, 30, of Carolina Avenue in Leland, has been charged with:
- Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
- Common Law Robbery
Cain, 23, of Rocky Point, has been charged with:
- Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
- Common Law Robbery
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
Clemmons, 20, of Supply, has been charged with:
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
Cain and Mosley each received a $50,000 bond, and Clemmons received a $10,000 bond.
